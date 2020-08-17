19 new cases of coronavirus identified in Ottawa Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting an uptick of 19 cases of the novel coronavirus in the city on Monday.

The new cases bring the city’s total up to 2,720. According to public health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 2,334 of those cases have since been resolved, leaving 122 active cases in the city.

Cases numbers grew by 33 over the weekend, with no new deaths reported throughout the weekend and on into Monday. The city’s death toll still stands at 264.

Twelve people are hospitalized with one person in the intensive care unit. There are now only three ongoing outbreaks at health-care or child-care facilities in the city.

On Monday, Ontario recorded 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus, but no new deaths for the second day in a row.