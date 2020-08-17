Menu

Economy

Funding boost to provide internships to 280 CEGEP grads with disabilities in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2020 1:36 pm
Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet responds to reporters questions during a news conference.
Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet responds to reporters questions during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Nearly 200 companies will employ 280 CEGEP graduates who have disabilities as part of an internship program thanks to a helping hand from the provincial and federal governments.

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Monday $651,400 in funding for the organization ROSEPH, which works with organizations to secure employment for people with disabilities.

Under the plan, 280 graduates from Saint-Hyacinthe, Vieux-Montréal and Édouard-Montpetit CEGEPs will be able to do an internship in one of the 200 participating companies. These internships will last six to 12 weeks.

ROSEPH general manager Joseph Giulione explained Monday during a press conference that without the initiative, the students could not obtain their diploma since internships are a requirement in their programs.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec educationDisabilitiesQuebec jobsCEGEPJean BouletQuebec CEGEPsQuebec internshipsQuebec students with disabilitiesROSEPH
