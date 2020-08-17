Peterborough County OPP charge 5 with impaired driving over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP issued five impaired driving-related charges during patrols over the weekend.

On Friday morning around 11 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 115. The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Leslie Coughlin, 34, of Peterborough, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 20.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., the OPP’s marine unit stopped a vessel on Catchacoma Lake in Trent Lakes. The operator was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Peter Bagshaw, 58, of Mariposa Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and operating a boat underway with an open container of liquor.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough.

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash on West Kosh Road in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. Officers found a vehicle in the ditch and an uninjured driver who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Mataio Hardie-Wendt, 23, of Lakefield, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on Highway 115.

Police allege the driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot but were located in a nearby forest.

Edgar Phillips, 30, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order for a reason other than to attend court.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Monday.

Cassandra Tanakis, 23, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and obstructing a peace officer.

She was released is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 29.

