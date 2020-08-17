Menu

Crime

Guelph woman arrested after donation bin goes up in flames

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 1:10 pm
Guelph police have charged a 27-year-old woman with arson.
Guelph police have charged a 27-year-old woman with arson. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a woman has been arrested after a donation bin went up in flames in The Ward neighbourhood on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a business on Elizabeth Street just before 7 p.m. and found the bin on fire.

Police said security video shows a woman setting fire to a mattress and box spring that were leaning up against the donation bin.

Read more: Guelph reviews makeup of city council, ward boundaries

The fire caused damage to the bin and the items inside, police said.

The Guelph Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze and damage is estimated at $4,000.

Police said investigators were able to identify the woman and make an arrest.  A 27-year-old woman has been charged with arson and will appear in court on Nov. 27.

