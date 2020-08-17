Menu

Canada

Active number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region jumps to 43

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 12:20 pm
The number of active COVID-19 cases has ballooned over the past 11 days to 43, according to Monday’s update from Waterloo Public Health.

This is more than double the 20 cases that were announced on Aug. 6.

Read more: Ontario reports 99 new coronavirus cases; most public health units report no new cases

The agency’s tracker is shut down as it switches over to a new provincial information site so it provided limited data via Twitter on Monday.

It said that 11 more people in the area have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 1,328.

Over the past week, there have been 25 positive tests reported with just 10 the previous week.

Just three people have been cleared of COVID-19 in the area since Friday’s update, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,266.

On a positive note, the last remaining outbreak in the area has been declared over.

A.R. Goudie in Kitchener went into outbreak status on Aug. 3 after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: Home sales rebound, hit record high for July despite COVID-19: CREA

This was the second outbreak at the long term care home. Nine residents suffered COVID-19 related deaths during the initial outbreak, which began April 10 and lasted until June 1.

Ontario reported 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,745.

Monday’s increase is similar to the reporting over the weekend; Saturday saw 106 while Sunday had 81.

Read more: Higher prices? Non-refundable reservations? How COVID-19 might change restaurants

Twenty-six cases are from Toronto, 25 from Peel Region, 19 from Ottawa, eight from Waterloo, and seven from York Region.

No new deaths were reported on Monday for the second day in a row, keeping the provincial death toll at 2,789.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

