Health

Coronavirus: Doug Ford to speak at virtual Association of Municipalities Ontario conference

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Ford government projects budget deficit will jump to $38.5B in 2020-21
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford addressed on Wednesday a recent fiscal update that found the Ontario budget deficit was projected to jump to $38.5 billion in 2020-2021. He admitted to reporters that the government’s plans to balance the budget by 2023 had been dramatically changed by the pandemic.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is set to speak at this year’s Association of Municipalities Ontario conference this morning.

The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover from the outbreak’s economic ravages.

Also today, 10 cabinet ministers will participate in a forum on “supporting community well-being.”

Read more: Ontario teachers say they’re preparing for online and in-class lessons with little guidance

They include Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven’t flowed to municipalities quickly enough.

They pointed the finger at “federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
