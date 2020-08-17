Coronavirus: Doug Ford to speak at virtual Association of Municipalities Ontario conference

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is set to speak at this year’s Association of Municipalities Ontario conference this morning.

The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover from the outbreak’s economic ravages.

Also today, 10 cabinet ministers will participate in a forum on “supporting community well-being.”

They include Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven’t flowed to municipalities quickly enough.

Story continues below advertisement

They pointed the finger at “federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.”