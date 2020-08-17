Grizzly bites man near Spruce Lake, B.C. on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering after being attacked by a grizzly bear in a remote area of B.C. Sunday afternoon.

The man and his wife were out mountain biking near Spruce Lake north of the small community of Gold Bridge, about two hours northwest of Lillooet.

The grizzly was with her cubs, and it’s believed she acted defensively when she attacked the man and bit his groin.

The man’s wife sprayed the sow with bear spray, and the animal let go.

The couple was found by search and rescue teams and the man was taken to hospital by air ambulance.