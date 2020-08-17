Surrey RCMP need help finding missing 64-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.

Parvinder Dhillon was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on August 15 in the 15200 block of 56 Avenue in Surrey.

He left in a Gray Toyota Corolla with British Columbia License Plate KH395B, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Parvinder is described as a 64-year-old South Asian male who is approximately 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 160 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red turban, a light blue button-up shirt, and black pants.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as it is out of character for Dhillon to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Parvinder Dhillon is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number: 2020-126412.