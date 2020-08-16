Kelowna RCMP, bylaw services using more resources during summer

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP and the city’s bylaw services want the public to know that they are doing everything they can to make the streets of Kelowna safe during the peak summer season.

With the uptick in population during the summer months, the city said it understands that with more people, more resources are needed to enhance “community well-being, including a sense of safety.”

Four joint RCMP and bylaw bicycle teams are patrolling the downtown core seven days a week.

“We are committed to reducing crime and recognize that to succeed in keeping Kelowna safe we need to continue to work with community partners to develop ongoing strategies in prevention, education and treatment,” said Insp. Dale Somerville, an RCMP officer.

“Ultimately, we hope that our increased presence by boot, bike and boat will reduce the calls for service and prevent crimes within our community.”

On Okangan Lake, Kelowna RCMP have two boats patrolling daily — looking for illegal activity and promoting water safety.

“Through a coordinated approach among enforcement, health and social agencies, combined with the active participation of visitors and residents, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we can ensure that our community is a safe place for all to live, work and play,” said Darren Caul, Kelowna’s community safety director.

