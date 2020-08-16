Motorcyclist critically injured after crash involving SUV in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash involving an SUV in Vaughan on Saturday.

Police first tweeted about the incident, which happened in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 400, around 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Images from the scene showed a blue motorcycle with significant damage, including a detached wheel.

A traffic pole was also knocked down.

Further to road closure in Vaughan: Rutherford closed between Hy 400 and Weston Rd for a collision investigation. Expect a lengthy delay-Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.*LD https://t.co/2cW1PThdJU — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) August 15, 2020

