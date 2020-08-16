Motorcyclist critically injured after crash involving SUV in Vaughan

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash involving an SUV in Vaughan on Saturday.
Police first tweeted about the incident, which happened in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 400, around 6 p.m.
The motorcyclist was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries, police said.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
Trending Stories
Images from the scene showed a blue motorcycle with significant damage, including a detached wheel.
A traffic pole was also knocked down.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments