Canada

Motorcyclist critically injured after crash involving SUV in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 12:49 pm
The scene of the crash near Rutherford Road and Highway 400 on Saturday.
The scene of the crash near Rutherford Road and Highway 400 on Saturday. Global News

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash involving an SUV in Vaughan on Saturday.

Police first tweeted about the incident, which happened in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 400, around 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Trending Stories

Images from the scene showed a blue motorcycle with significant damage, including a detached wheel.

A traffic pole was also knocked down.

