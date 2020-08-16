Police tape closes off sidewalk in Wolseley

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on scene of an incident in Wolseley Sunday morning.

Police tape is wrapped around a portion of the sidewalk on Sherbrook Street in front of a number of businesses.

One of the businesses behind police tape is music venue Handsome Daughter. The business’s glass door is smashed.

Winnipeg police have yet to release any information about why they are on the scene.

