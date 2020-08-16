Menu

Crime

Police tape closes off sidewalk in Wolseley

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 11:49 am
Police on Sherbrook.
Police on Sherbrook. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are on scene of an incident in Wolseley Sunday morning.

Police tape is wrapped around a portion of the sidewalk on Sherbrook Street in front of a number of businesses.

One of the businesses behind police tape is music venue Handsome Daughter. The business’s glass door is smashed.

Winnipeg police have yet to release any information about why they are on the scene.

