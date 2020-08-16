No new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, 1 day after surge of 12 cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

One day after reporting 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily increase in three months, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting no new cases on Sunday.

This keeps the region’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 707.

One recovery was announced on Sunday, increasing the region’s total number of recovered cases to 622.

The death toll remains unchanged at 57. It’s stayed that way since June 12.

At least 28 cases remain active in the region as of Sunday.

According to Dr. Chris Mackie with the MLHU, seven of the 12 new cases from Saturday are people under 19 years of age, and they are all linked to three different households.

He says the youths caught the virus via household contact.

“It’s not clear why we (saw) 12 new cases, it’s really off the charts,” Mackie told 980 CFPL.

“Hopefully, this is just a blip in the data and it’s not something that continues. If it does, this would be worrying.”

Mackie adds at least one new case of COVID-19 from Saturday above the age of 20 is from the same family as one of the youths.

People in their 20s make up the highest proportion of cases in terms of age group with 147 or 21 per cent, followed by people in their 50s and 80s, tied at 107 cases — or 15 per cent — each.

Health-care workers make up 22.5 per cent of the region’s total case count with 159 cases.

Women make up more than 58 per cent of the cases.

The region’s case per 100,000 rate sits at 139.3, while Ontario’s is at 272.2

There are currently no active outbreaks.

Ontario

Ontario reported 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,646.

No new deaths were announced, keeping the provincial total at 2,789.

The number of recoveries sits at 36,953.

At least 904 cases remain active in the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 31 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases.

Nearly 24,000 additional tests have been completed.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on Sunday. There were nine new recoveries.

Officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) say the number of cases remains unchanged at 228 with 181 recoveries. The death toll remains unchanged at five.

The region has reported at least 145 cases since the beginning of July — 73 so far this month. In comparison, 83 cases were reported in March, April, May and June combined.

Eight of the nine recovered cases from Sunday were from Aylmer.

There are at least 42 known active cases in the region. Aylmer has 19, Bayham has 13, and Tillsonburg and St. Thomas each have five.

People in their 50s make up the highest proportion of cases by age group with 47 or 21 per cent, followed by people in their 20s at 39 cases or 17 per cent.

SWPH has received 19,878 tests to date, with 309 pending results, with a test-positivity rate of 1.2 per cent.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not issue updates on weekends.

On Friday, four new cases were reported, but few other details were made available.

The health unit says it’s in the process of “transitioning to the new provincial case and contact management system” and during the transition, which is expected to take until “August 21 or later,” HPPH is “unable to provide all of the local COVID-19 surveillance data previously available” on their website.

The region had recorded 87 cases as of Friday, with 10 known active cases.

Sarnia and Lambton

One new case of COVID-19 was reported by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) late Saturday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 332.

The number of recoveries sits at 295 as no new recoveries were announced. Twenty-five people have also died, most recently in early June.

There are at least 12 known active cases in the region.

The region’s only active COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over.

It was a workplace outbreak, linked to four of the region’s cases. It was declared on Monday. The name of the workplace was not released.

At least 10 outbreaks have been declared in the region during the pandemic, linked to 109 cases and 16 deaths. Nine of the outbreaks occurred at long-term care and retirement homes.

No COVID-19 patients have been treated in hospital at Bluewater Health since June 14.

At least 20,558 test results had been received as of late Saturday. The region’s test-positivity rate sits at 1.6 per cent.

–With files from Global News