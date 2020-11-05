List of recent coronavirus exposures reported in B.C.

As British Columbia sees a surge in new coronavirus cases, health officials and businesses have begun reporting potential exposures on a regular basis.
In most cases, health officials say the exposure events are low risk, but anyone at those businesses during those specified dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Anyone who does develop symptoms is urged to arrange for testing immediately and self-isolate.
Global News is keeping track of where and when these exposures occurred at businesses and on airlines.
This story will be regularly updated with new exposure events as they are reported by health officials.
Tofino
- Oct. 27: Tofino Brewing Co., 691 Industrial Way (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Surrey
- Oct. 23-26: Baselines Pub, 8233 166 St. (Oct. 23, 24 & 26: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Oct. 25: 9:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m.)
- Oct. 16, 17, 19: Hanaya Japanese Restaurant, #106 2828 152 St. (Oct. 16 & Oct. 17: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 19 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
- Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 5, 7, 8, 9 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Dick’s Lumber, 12433 80 Avenue
- Sept. 8: McDonald’s, 15574 Fraser Highway, Surrey. The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 5 to Sept. 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- July 31 to Aug. 2: Night rave at Royals Jerk Spot, 13553 105a St.
- July 31 to Aug. 2: Hookah Lounge, 10609 King George Hwy.
- Aug. 7 to 9: Hookah Lounge, 10609 King George Hwy.
Langley
- Oct. 24 & 26: Willowbrook Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge RAM Dealership shuttle bus and service department, 19611 Langley Bypass (Oct. 24: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Oct. 26: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
- Oct. 3 to Oct. 8: Willowbrook Motors, 19611 Langley Bypass. Includes test drives from the sales lot. (Oct. 3 and 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct 5-8, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Willowbrook Used Ltd., 19561 Langley Bypass. Includes test drives from the sales lot.
Abbotsford
- Oct. 24-25: Bow & Stern restaurant, 2551 Montrose Ave. (Oct. 24L 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Oct. 25: 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Oct. 26: 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.)
Vancouver
- Sept. 26, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Park Drive restaurant, 1815 Commercial Drive
- Sept. 23 to 26, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Abruzzo Cappuccino Bar, 1321 Commercial Dr.
- Sept. 7, 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Wreck Beach
- Sept. 4 to Sept. 7: The King’s Head Public House, 1618 Yew St.
- Aug. 26 to Sept. 8: Athens Cultural Club, 114 W. Broadway
- Aug. 20 to Sept. 8: The West Pub, 448 Carrall St.
- Aug. 29 & Aug. 30: You Plus One electronic music event, Granville and Helmken area, downtown Vancouver
- Aug. 29: The Compound/Heaven, 1026 Granville St.
- Aug. 28: Studio Lounge and Nightclub, 919 Granville St.
- Aug. 28: Cabana Lounge, 1159 Granville St.
- Aug. 18-28: Lions MMA, 1256 Granville St.
- Aug. 25 & 26: El Furniture Warehouse, 989 Granville St.
- Aug. 31: Havana Vancouver, 1212 Commercial Drive
- Aug. 20-24: Banter Room, 1039 Mainland St.
- Aug. 3, 6, 7, 8, 15, 16, 17: Privé Kitchen and Bar, 1001 West Broadway
- Aug. 15: Wreck Beach
- Aug. 13: Hawksworth Restaurant, 801 West Georgia St.
- Aug. 13 & 14: Bartholomew Bar, 1026 Mainland St.
- Aug. 13: The Rumpus Room, 2301 Main St.
- Aug. 11, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Shamrock Bar and Grill, 1184, Denman St.
- Aug. 10 & 11: JQ Clothing, 2120 Commercial Drive
- Aug. 7 to Aug. 9: The Ivy Lounge at the Trump Tower, 1161 W. Georgia St.
- July 31 to Aug. 8: Pierre’s Champagne Lounge, 1028 Hamilton St.
- July 31 to Aug. 8: West Oak Restaurant, 1035 Mainland St.
- Aug. 4 & Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.: Levels Nightclub, 560 Seymour St.
- Aug. 4 & Aug. 5: Foot Locker, 919 Robson St.
- July 31 to Aug. 2: PumpJack Pub,1167 Davie St.
West Vancouver
- Oct. 1 to Oct. 6: Hollyburn Country Club, 950 Cross Creek Rd.
Burnaby
- Sept. 6: McDonald’s, 7229 Kingsway. The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 6
Richmond
- Aug. 28 to Sept. 8: Flying Beaver Bar and Grill, 4760 Inglis Drive
- Aug. 31: McDonald’s, 8191 Alderbridge Way. Last shift worked was Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coquitlam
- Aug. 4: Charlie Hamilton’s Pub, 1031-1163 Pinetree Way
- Aug. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.: The Taphouse Coquitlam, 405 North Road No. 2
Port Moody & Mission
- Oct. 10: Wedding events at Lake Errock in Mission and Saint St. Grill, 2514 St Johns St, Port Moody
- Mid October: Atrack Restaurant, 3180 St. Johns St. (Oct. 11, 4 p.m.-midnight, Oct. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Pitt Meadows
- Oct. 9-12 & 14: Jolly Coachman Pub, 19167 Ford Road. (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on October 9, 10, and 11, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on October 12, 5:00 p.m. – 11:00p.m. on October 14)
Vancouver Island
- Aug. 21 & Aug. 22: Mary’s Bleue Moon Cafe, 9535 Canora Road, Sidney
- Aug. 20 & 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 10 Acres Cafe & Market at the Sidney Pier Hotel, 9805 Seaport Place, Sidney
- Aug. 16, 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Il Falcone Restaurant, 536 6th Street, Courtenay
- Aug. 10 to Aug. 14: 7-Eleven, 1327 Douglas St., Victoria
Kelowna
- Sept. 20: Morning service at Calvary Chapel, 2870 Benvoulin Rd.
- Sept. 13: Morning service at Calvary Chapel, 2870 Benvoulin Rd.
- Sept. 7: Private party at Hotel Zed, 1627 Abbot St.
- Aug. 8, 5 p.m. to midnight: Cactus Club Kelowna, 1-1370 Water St.
Hope
- Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy
- Aug. 13, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy
- Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy
- Aug. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy
Merritt
- Sept. 19, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Coldwater Pub, 1901 Voght St.
Prince George
- Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Various taxi users
Northeast B.C.
- All of August: Prespatou region
- July 30 to Aug. 2: It is Time B.C. prayer event — Deadwood Alberta. Officials say secondary exposures possible throughout the region.
