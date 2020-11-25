List of recent coronavirus exposures reported in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

As British Columbia sees a surge in new coronavirus cases, health officials and businesses have begun reporting potential exposures on a regular basis.

In most cases, health officials say the exposure events are low risk, but anyone at those businesses during those specified dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Anyone who does develop symptoms is urged to arrange for testing immediately and self-isolate.

Global News is keeping track of where and when these exposures occurred at businesses and on airlines.

This story will be regularly updated with new exposure events as they are reported by health officials.

Burnaby

Nov. 14-17: Haven Nails and Spa , 6544 Hastings St.

, 6544 Hastings St. Sept. 6: McDonald’s, 7229 Kingsway. The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 6

Langley

Nov. 9-12: Gritt Athletics , 20445 62 Ave.

, 20445 62 Ave. Oct. 24 & 26: Willowbrook Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge RAM Dealership shuttle bus and service department, 19611 Langley Bypass (Oct. 24: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Oct. 26: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

shuttle bus and service department, 19611 Langley Bypass (Oct. 24: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Oct. 26: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) Oct. 3 to Oct. 8: Willowbrook Motors , 19611 Langley Bypass. Includes test drives from the sales lot. (Oct. 3 and 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct 5-8, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, 19611 Langley Bypass. Includes test drives from the sales lot. (Oct. 3 and 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct 5-8, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Willowbrook Used Ltd., 19561 Langley Bypass. Includes test drives from the sales lot.

Vancouver

Nov. 12 to 13, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. – The Morrissey , 1227 Granville St.

, 1227 Granville St. Sept. 26, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Park Drive restaurant , 1815 Commercial Drive

, 1815 Commercial Drive Sept. 23 to 26, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Abruzzo Cappuccino Bar , 1321 Commercial Dr.

, 1321 Commercial Dr. Sept. 7, 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Wreck Beach

Sept. 4 to Sept. 7: The King’s Head Public House , 1618 Yew St.

, 1618 Yew St. Aug. 26 to Sept. 8: Athens Cultural Club , 114 W. Broadway

, 114 W. Broadway Aug. 20 to Sept. 8: The West Pub , 448 Carrall St.

, 448 Carrall St. Aug. 29 & Aug. 30: You Plus One electronic music event , Granville and Helmken area, downtown Vancouver

, Granville and Helmken area, downtown Vancouver Aug. 29: The Compound/Heaven , 1026 Granville St.

, 1026 Granville St. Aug. 28: Studio Lounge and Nightclub, 919 Granville St.

919 Granville St. Aug. 28: Cabana Lounge , 1159 Granville St.

1159 Granville St. Aug. 18-28: Lions MMA, 1256 Granville St.

1256 Granville St. Aug. 25 & 26: El Furniture Warehouse, 989 Granville St.

989 Granville St. Aug. 31: Havana Vancouver , 1212 Commercial Drive

, 1212 Commercial Drive Aug. 20-24: Banter Room , 1039 Mainland St.

, 1039 Mainland St. Aug. 3, 6, 7, 8, 15, 16, 17: Privé Kitchen and Bar , 1001 West Broadway

, 1001 West Broadway Aug. 15: Wreck Beach

Aug. 13: Hawksworth Restaurant , 801 West Georgia St.

, 801 West Georgia St. Aug. 13 & 14: Bartholomew Bar , 1026 Mainland St.

, 1026 Mainland St. Aug. 13: The Rumpus Room , 2301 Main St.

, 2301 Main St. Aug. 11, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Shamrock Bar and Grill , 1184, Denman St.

, 1184, Denman St. Aug. 10 & 11: JQ Clothing , 2120 Commercial Drive

, 2120 Commercial Drive Aug. 7 to Aug. 9: The Ivy Lounge at the Trump Tower, 1161 W. Georgia St.

at the Trump Tower, 1161 W. Georgia St. July 31 to Aug. 8: Pierre’s Champagne Lounge , 1028 Hamilton St.

, 1028 Hamilton St. July 31 to Aug. 8: West Oak Restaurant , 1035 Mainland St.

, 1035 Mainland St. Aug. 4 & Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.: Levels Nightclub , 560 Seymour St.

, 560 Seymour St. Aug. 4 & Aug. 5: Foot Locker , 919 Robson St.

, 919 Robson St. July 31 to Aug. 2: PumpJack Pub,1167 Davie St.

Vancouver Island

Nov. 12: Irish Times Pub , 1200 Government Street, Victoria (5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

, 1200 Government Street, Victoria (5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) Aug. 21 & Aug. 22: Mary’s Bleue Moon Cafe , 9535 Canora Road, Sidney

, 9535 Canora Road, Sidney Aug. 20 & 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 10 Acres Cafe & Market at the Sidney Pier Hotel, 9805 Seaport Place, Sidney

at the Sidney Pier Hotel, 9805 Seaport Place, Sidney Aug. 16, 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Il Falcone Restaurant , 536 6th Street, Courtenay

, 536 6th Street, Courtenay Aug. 10 to Aug. 14: 7-Eleven, 1327 Douglas St., Victoria

Richmond

Nov. 19: McDonald’s , 8191 Alderbridge Way. Last shift worked was Nov. 14, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

, 8191 Alderbridge Way. Last shift worked was Nov. 14, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 28 to Sept. 8: Flying Beaver Bar and Grill , 4760 Inglis Drive

, 4760 Inglis Drive Aug. 31: McDonald’s, 8191 Alderbridge Way. Last shift worked was Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whistler

Oct. 31, Nov. 2-5: The Longhorn Saloon , 4280 Mountain Sq.

, 4280 Mountain Sq. Oct. 31-Nov. 6: Earls Kitchen + Bar , 4295 Blackcomb Way

, 4295 Blackcomb Way Oct 31: Buffalo Bill’s Bar & Grill, 4122 Village Green

Hope

Nov. 7-9: Slumber Lodge Motel, 250 Fort St. (Nov. 7: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nov. 9: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

(Nov. 7: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nov. 9: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Hope River General Store , 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy

, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy Aug. 13, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hope River General Store , 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy

, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Hope River General Store , 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy

, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy Aug. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hope River General Store, 28605 Trans-Canada Hwy

Abbotsford

Oct. 26-31 & Nov. 3-6: Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society , 31631 South Fraser Way

, 31631 South Fraser Way Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Bow & Stern restaurant, 2551 Montrose Ave. (Oct. 29: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Oct. 30: 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., Oct. 31: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Nov. 1: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

restaurant, 2551 Montrose Ave. (Oct. 29: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Oct. 30: 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., Oct. 31: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Nov. 1: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.) Oct. 24 to 26: Bow & Stern restaurant, 2551 Montrose Ave. (Oct. 24: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Oct. 25: 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Oct. 26: 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.)

restaurant, 2551 Montrose Ave. (Oct. 24: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Oct. 25: 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Oct. 26: 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.) Oct. 27 to 31, Nov. 3 to 6: Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society, 31631 S Fraser Way, 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily

Courtenay

Nov. 3 & 5: Browns Social House, 1661 Cliffe Ave. (3 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days)

Tofino

Oct. 27: Tofino Brewing Co., 691 Industrial Way (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Surrey

Oct. 23 to 26: Baselines Pub , 8233 166 St. (Oct. 23, 24 & 26: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Oct. 25: 9:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m.)

, 8233 166 St. (Oct. 23, 24 & 26: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Oct. 25: 9:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m.) Oct. 16, 17, 19: Hanaya Japanese Restaurant , #106 2828 152 St. (Oct. 16 & Oct. 17: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 19 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

, #106 2828 152 St. (Oct. 16 & Oct. 17: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 19 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 5, 7, 8, 9 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Dick’s Lumber , 12433 80 Avenue

, 12433 80 Avenue Sept. 8: McDonald’s , 15574 Fraser Highway, Surrey. The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 5 to Sept. 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

, 15574 Fraser Highway, Surrey. The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 5 to Sept. 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 31 to Aug. 2: Night rave at Royals Jerk Spot , 13553 105a St.

, 13553 105a St. July 31 to Aug. 2: Hookah Lounge , 10609 King George Hwy.

, 10609 King George Hwy. Aug. 7 to 9: Hookah Lounge, 10609 King George Hwy.

West Vancouver

Oct. 1 to Oct. 6: Hollyburn Country Club, 950 Cross Creek Rd.

Whistler

Oct. 31, Nov. 2 to 4: The Longhorn Saloon , 4280 Mountain Sq.

, 4280 Mountain Sq. Oct. 31 to Nov. 6: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 4295 Blackcomb Way, Unit 220/221

4295 Blackcomb Way, Unit 220/221 Oct. 31: Buffalo Bill’s Bar & Grill, 4122 Village Green

Coquitlam

Aug. 4: Charlie Hamilton’s Pub , 1031-1163 Pinetree Way

, 1031-1163 Pinetree Way Aug. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.: The Taphouse Coquitlam, 405 North Road No. 2

Port Moody & Mission

Oct. 10: Wedding events at Lake Errock in Mission and Saint St. Grill , 2514 St Johns St, Port Moody

and , 2514 St Johns St, Port Moody Mid October: Atrack Restaurant, 3180 St. Johns St. (Oct. 11, 4 p.m.-midnight, Oct. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Pitt Meadows

Oct. 9-12 & 14: Jolly Coachman Pub, 19167 Ford Road. (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on October 9, 10, and 11, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on October 12, 5:00 p.m. – 11:00p.m. on October 14)

Kelowna

Sept. 20: Morning service at Calvary Chapel, 2870 Benvoulin Rd.

Sept. 13: Morning service at Calvary Chapel , 2870 Benvoulin Rd.

, 2870 Benvoulin Rd. Sept. 7: Private party at Hotel Zed , 1627 Abbot St.

, 1627 Abbot St. Aug. 8, 5 p.m. to midnight: Cactus Club Kelowna, 1-1370 Water St.

Merritt

Sept. 19, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Coldwater Pub, 1901 Voght St.

Prince George

Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Various taxi users

Northeast B.C.

All of August: Prespatou region

July 30 to Aug. 2: It is Time B.C. prayer event — Deadwood Alberta. Officials say secondary exposures possible throughout the region.

