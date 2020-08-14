Edmonton police release video of north end shooting as investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released video footage of a shooting in the city’s north end this week in an effort to find those targeted.

Police said at around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in the area of 135 Avenue and Fort Road.

The surveillance footage of the incident shows a woman in a verbal exchange with two men inside a vehicle. Police said it was reported the woman and two men got into an argument about a designated accessible parking stall.

As the white Toyota RAV4 SUV backs out of the parking stall, a man — who police said is an acquaintance of the woman — approaches the vehicle.

The man in the passenger seat of the vehicle can be seen pointing his arm outside the window and police said he reportedly fired a shot at the two people outside the vehicle.

An off-duty officer recognized the SUV, which resulted in police locating the vehicle and the suspects on Thursday, according to police. The suspects are in custody and charges are pending.

Police are searching for the man and woman who were targeted in the shooting. The woman is described as a 20-25 years old with long dyed blond hair. She was wearing white floral shorts and tank top, white runners, glasses and a red face mask at the time of the incident.

Edmonton police looking man and woman targeted in north end shooting, Aug. 14, 2020. Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy

The man is described as 25 years old with a tall thin build. He was wearing blue jeans, an orange t-shirt, dark-coloured runners and a dark-coloured baseball cap when the shooting occurred.

Edmonton police looking man and woman targeted in north end shooting, Aug. 14, 2020. Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy