Crime

Police looking for suspects in Waterloo bear spray attack

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 4:33 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Police are looking for two men in connection to an assault which involved bear spray in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Bridgeport Plaza, located at 94 Bridgeport Rd. E, at around 4 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Police say a man was physically assaulted, sprayed with what is believed to be bear spray, and threatened with a handgun by two men.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white man, six-feet tall, with tattoos on his arms, a shaved head and riding a moped.

The second suspect was described as a white man who was riding a bicycle.

Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

