Coronavirus: Overall cases remain at 100 in Peterborough area, more than 23,000 now tested

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The health unit’s update issued, at 4:50 p.m., shows the overall case count remains at 100 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The 100th case was reported on Thursday.

Prior to that case, the last new coronavirus case was reported on Aug. 2.

The health unit reports more than 23,000 people have been tested for the virus — an additional 100 since Thursday’s update.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19, both occurring in April.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

