Fergus, Ont. woman charged in opioid overdose investigation

Wellington County OPP say a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an investigation into multiple opioid overdoses.

Officers carried out a search warrant at a home on Gowrie Street in Fergus, Ont. on Aug. 3 but OPP did not get into details about what led to the search warrant.

It’s also unclear how many overdoses the accused is allegedly connected to but police said none of them were fatal.

On Friday, police announced that Natasha Page has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She remains in custody.

