Crime

Fergus, Ont. woman charged in opioid overdose investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 3:59 pm
OPP say a Fergus, Ont., woman has been charged in connection to multiple opioid overdoses.
OPP say a Fergus, Ont., woman has been charged in connection to multiple opioid overdoses.

Wellington County OPP say a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an investigation into multiple opioid overdoses.

Officers carried out a search warrant at a home on Gowrie Street in Fergus, Ont. on Aug. 3 but OPP did not get into details about what led to the search warrant.

Read more: 3 arrested in Fergus, Ont., drug investigation, OPP say

It’s also unclear how many overdoses the accused is allegedly connected to but police said none of them were fatal.

On Friday, police announced that Natasha Page has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She remains in custody.

