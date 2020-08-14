Menu

Traffic

71-year-old man dead after crash in Canard, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 3:20 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A 71-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canard, N.S., on Thursday.

Police, paramedics and the Canning Fire Department responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 341 at approximately 4 p.m. AT

The driver, a 71-year-old man from Canning, N.S., was transported to hospital by paramedics.

He later died of his injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the highway was closed for several hours. It has since re-opened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

