Coronavirus: London-Middlex reports 2 new cases Friday, including health-care worker

Send this page to someone via email

Two people, including a health-care worker, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex while two people have recovered, local health officials said Friday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 695, of which 621 people have recovered. Fifty-seven people have also died from the virus, most recently on June 12.

There are now at least 17 known active cases in the region as of Friday.

Health officials also reported two cases and two recoveries on Thursday, as well as four cases and four recoveries on Wednesday, three cases and one recovery on Tuesday, and one case and six recoveries on Monday.

The two most recent cases involve people in their 30s and 40s. The person in their 30s is listed as a health-care worker who reportedly became infected through close contact, while the origin of the other case was listed as “pending or undetermined.”

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of the region’s cases, at least 643, have been reported in London. Elsewhere, 26 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, 12 in Middlesex Centre, six each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Health unit data shows all of the region’s current active cases are in London.

As of this week, the region’s case per 100,000 rate stands at 136.9, while Ontario’s is 271.6.

According to the health unit, the region’s test positivity rate for the week of Aug. 2 stood at 0.1 per cent.

Ontario

Ontario reported 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 40,459.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s case count remains under the 100 mark and also includes numbers not reported by Toronto Public Health to Ontario on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,788 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 36,772 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases. Resolved cases increased by 83 from the previous day.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 30 new cases and Peel Region with 17 more cases, while all other public health units in the province reported either zero cases, or fewer than 10 new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

Three people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and seven have recovered, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Friday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 223, of which 164 have recovered. Five have also died, most recently in early July.

Health officials reported three new cases and five recoveries on Thursday, three new cases and 12 recoveries on Wednesday, five new cases and eight recoveries on Tuesday, and seven new cases and five recoveries on Monday.

The region has reported at least 140 cases since the beginning of July — and 68 so far this month. In comparison, 83 cases were reported in March, April, May and June combined.

Story continues below advertisement

There are at least 54 known active cases in the region. Twenty-nine are in Aylmer, while 13 are in Bayham, seven are in Tillsonburg and five are in St. Thomas.

Aylmer remains the region’s hardest-hit municipality, recording a total of 66 cases, the equivalent of 880.9 cases in a population of 100,000 people.

St. Thomas and Woodstock have rates of 77.1 and 44.0 per 100,000, respectively.

SWPH has received 19,822 tests to date, with 258 pending results, with a test positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

3:16 Coronavirus: Canadian health officials warn of potential “fall peak” of COVID-19 Coronavirus: Canadian health officials warn of potential “fall peak” of COVID-19

Huron and Perth

Four new cases were reported by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) on Friday, but few other details were made available.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says its in the process of “transitioning to the new provincial case and contact management system” and during the transition, which is expected to take until “August 21 or later,” HPPH is “unable to provide all of the local COVID-19 surveillance data previously available on our website.”

The region has recorded 87 cases as of Friday, with 10 known active cases.

Health officials reported no new cases or recoveries on Thursday, two recoveries on Wednesday, one new case on Tuesday, and eight new cases and four recoveries on Monday.

Sarnia and Lambton

Four new cases were reported late Thursday by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The region’s total case count is now 331, of which 293 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have also died, most recently in early June.

Health officials reported no cases late Wednesday, three new cases late Tuesday, one new case and two recoveries late Monday, and five new cases and two recoveries late Sunday.

There are at least 13 known active cases in the region. It’s not clear where the cases are located as the health unit has refused to release location information for cases.

A workplace outbreak, linked to four of the region’s cases, remains active. It was declared on Monday. The name of the workplace has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 10 outbreaks have been declared in the region during the pandemic, linked to 109 cases and 16 deaths. Nine of the outbreaks occurred at long-term care and retirement homes.

No COVID-19 patients have been treated in hospital at Bluewater Health since June 14.

At least 19,889 test results had been received as of late Thursday. The region’s test positivity stands at 1.7 per cent.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Matthew Trevithick.