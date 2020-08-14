Orillia OPP investigate parking lot altercation after 2 dogs left in car

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating an altercation that began after two dogs were left in a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a couple spotted two dogs in a car at a Front Street North business, officers say.

The couple approached the vehicle and waited for a period of time before removing the dogs and putting them into an air-conditioned car, police add. It’s unclear exactly how long the dogs were left in the vehicle.

When the dogs’ owners returned and discovered that the couple removed their pets from the vehicle, police say a verbal and physical altercation began.

The dogs’ owners left the area with their dogs before police attended the scene to investigate the incident.

Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill told Global News that responding officers spoke to the concerned citizens at the scene.

The next step, Hill added, is speaking with the dogs’ owners to hear their side of the story and to see if there are any witnesses who can verify either side of the story.

“Then (officers) determine the next course of action from there,” Hill said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

