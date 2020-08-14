Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

8 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 2:02 pm
Ottawa Public Health has identified eight new cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa Friday.
Ottawa Public Health has identified eight new cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

After several days of seeing double digit rises, the Ottawa region’s COVID-19 cases have only grown by eight cases Friday.

That brings the region’s total up to 2,687, with 127 active cases.

According to Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are no new deaths to report, so the city’s death toll still stands at 264.

Read more: Weekly coronavirus trends more valuable than daily, Ottawa Public Health official says

There are currently 11 people hospitalized, with two in intensive care units.

Trending Stories

There are five ongoing institutional COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, but no new outbreaks to report on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa COVID-19Ottawa Public Healthcoronavirus OttawaFriday numbers COVID-19 Ottawanew numbers COVID-19 OttawaOttawa new casesOttawa new numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers