8 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday

After several days of seeing double digit rises, the Ottawa region’s COVID-19 cases have only grown by eight cases Friday.

That brings the region’s total up to 2,687, with 127 active cases.

According to Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are no new deaths to report, so the city’s death toll still stands at 264.

There are currently 11 people hospitalized, with two in intensive care units.

There are five ongoing institutional COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, but no new outbreaks to report on Friday.

