Canada

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Quinn Drive and Broad Street in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 12:59 pm
Motorists are being asked to choose an alternate route of travel until Regina police have Broad Street open again.
Motorists are being asked to choose an alternate route of travel until Regina police have Broad Street open again. Dave Parsons / Global News

Regina police are currently investigating what they are calling a serious motor vehicle and pedestrian collision in the area of Quinn Drive and Broad Street.

The incident happened sometime before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving in Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street crash

Police say part of Broad Street is blocked off, both north and southbound lanes.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible until the road is reopened.

Read more: Pedestrian dead after collision with vehicle in alley behind Elizabeth Crescent in Regina

Police say they are not releasing the condition of the pedestrian’s injury at this time, but will provide an update later in the day.

More to come.

