Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Quinn Drive and Broad Street in Regina

Regina police are currently investigating what they are calling a serious motor vehicle and pedestrian collision in the area of Quinn Drive and Broad Street.
The incident happened sometime before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police say part of Broad Street is blocked off, both north and southbound lanes.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible until the road is reopened.
Police say they are not releasing the condition of the pedestrian’s injury at this time, but will provide an update later in the day.
More to come.
