Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Quinn Drive and Broad Street in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina police are currently investigating what they are calling a serious motor vehicle and pedestrian collision in the area of Quinn Drive and Broad Street.

The incident happened sometime before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving in Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street crash

Police say part of Broad Street is blocked off, both north and southbound lanes.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible until the road is reopened.

Read more: Pedestrian dead after collision with vehicle in alley behind Elizabeth Crescent in Regina

Police say they are not releasing the condition of the pedestrian’s injury at this time, but will provide an update later in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.