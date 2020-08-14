Peterborough, Lakefield men charged in separate domestic assault incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough police arrested two men in separate domestic assault incidents this week.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Thursday a bystander reported an incident outside a city residence in which a 26-year-old Peterborough man allegedly assaulted a woman.

Officers attended the residence and as a result of the investigation, the man was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with four counts of domestic assault

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13, police stated Friday.

On Tuesday evening, a 23-year-old Lakefield man allegedly assaulted a female outside a city residence. The incident was reported to police on Wednesday.

Officers investigation and the man was subsequently arrested and charged with domestic assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7.

In both incidents, the names of the accused were not released in order to protect the identities of the victims, police said.