Crime

Peterborough, Lakefield men charged in separate domestic assault incidents: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 11:27 am
Peterborough police arrested two men this week in separate domestic assault incidents.
Peterborough police arrested two men in separate domestic assault incidents this week.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Thursday a bystander reported an incident outside a city residence in which a 26-year-old Peterborough man allegedly assaulted a woman.

Officers attended the residence and as a result of the investigation, the man was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13, police stated Friday.

On Tuesday evening, a 23-year-old Lakefield man allegedly assaulted a female outside a city residence. The incident was reported to police on Wednesday.

Officers investigation and the man was subsequently arrested and charged with domestic assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7.

In both incidents, the names of the accused were not released in order to protect the identities of the victims, police said.

