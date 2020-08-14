Cobourg pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg are seeking witnesses after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle early Friday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the area near the intersection of Division and James streets for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers located an injured pedestrian just south of the intersection. Police say the victim was first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital with serious injuries and then transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

Acting Insp. Scott Bambridge says the driver involved remained at the scene of the collision.

Police say the area will remain closed in the area while the investigation is expected to continue into the morning hours.

Person struck by vehicle on Division Street in Cobourg has been airlifted to Toronto trauma centre. Driver remained on scene. Area will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/IRuF3X3SFc — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) August 14, 2020

Cobourg police and Northumberland OPP are investigating the incident.

He said police are looking for any witnesses who may have observed the collision but left prior to speaking to police or if anyone may have dashcam footage in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. James Egas at 905-372-6821 ext. 2202 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.

