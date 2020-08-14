Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Cobourg pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 9:23 am
A pedestrian was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Friday.
A pedestrian was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Friday. Global Peterborough file

Police in Cobourg are seeking witnesses after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle early Friday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the area near the intersection of Division and James streets for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers located an injured pedestrian just south of the intersection. Police say the victim was first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital with serious injuries and then transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

Acting Insp. Scott Bambridge says the driver involved remained at the scene of the collision.

Read more: Charges laid in fatal pedestrian collision in Ingersoll

Police say the area will remain closed in the area while the investigation is expected to continue into the morning hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Cobourg police and Northumberland OPP are investigating the incident.

Trending Stories

He said police are looking for any witnesses who may have observed the collision but left prior to speaking to police or if anyone may have dashcam footage in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. James Egas at 905-372-6821 ext. 2202 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.

City of Peterborough to run pilot project on traffic control
City of Peterborough to run pilot project on traffic control
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CobourgPedestrian Struckpedestrian hitCobourg Police ServiceorngeNorthumberland Hills HospitalDivision StreetPedestrian injuredJames StreetCobourg pedestrian
Flyers
More weekly flyers