Coyote sightings in Barrie, Ont., not cause for concern, city worker says

If you spot a coyote roaming around Barrie, there’s no need to be abundantly concerned, according to Barrie’s enforcement services manager.

Wildlife like coyotes are part of Ontario’s natural ecosystem and live in both urban and suburban settings.

Right now, it’s believed that there’s a coyote den in the city’s Sunnidale Park — although this hasn’t been confirmed, according to Tammy Banting, Barrie’s enforcement services manager.

Banting said that the city has received a report of at least one coyote sighting in the area.

“Our last report was probably a month and a half to two months ago,” Banting added.

Jolanta Kowalski, spokesperson for Ontario’s ministry of natural resources and forestry, said the ministry “periodically” receives reports of coyote sightings in the Barrie area and that it’s aware of the sightings in Sunnidale Park.

“The number of coyote reports received this summer is similar to recent years,” Kowalski said in an email.

“People and wild animals live side by side in Ontario. Coyote sightings are commonplace with few reports of conflict.”

Banting says people usually call the city if they’ve seen wildlife, but the city will not respond to these instances — it will only respond when there is a dead or injured animal on the road.

“As we do on the city website, we would provide them general information regarding links on how to live with wildlife,” Banting added.

If you see a coyote, Kowalski says, you should avoid it and keep your distance — it will most likely avoid you.

“If you encounter an aggressive coyote, never approach or touch it,” Kowalski said, adding that people should never turn their back on or run from a coyote.

“Back away from the coyote while remaining calm. Stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise.”

Kowalski also said people should carry a flashlight at night to scare coyotes off and to call 911 if a coyote poses an immediate threat or danger.

People should also keep their pets on a leash when near a coyote, Kowalski added.

