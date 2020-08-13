Northumberland OPP lay conspiracy charge in alleged kidnapping plot

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say a charge has been laid in an investigation into a conspired kidnapping.

On July 13, officers located a black GMC Sierra pickup truck parked behind a barn of the Roseneath fairgrounds in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, north of Cobourg. Police say the driver of the vehicle was displaying “concerning behaviour” and was transported to hospital for assessment.

The investigation determined the individual was in possession of 57.16 kilograms of cannabis along with a “very large” undisclosed quantity of Canadian and U.S. currency.

Police allege the items were going to be used to pay ransom for a conspired kidnapping.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a business in Alderville First Nation.

No other details were provided.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

Global News has requested more information on the investigation. Late Thursday afternoon, OPP provided the following statement:

“With this type of investigation we are limited to what information we can release in order to protect the identity of the victim and those associated to the victim. This investigation is still ongoing and information will only be released when it is provided and deemed appropriate without jeopardizing the investigation or identifying the victim.”

More to come.