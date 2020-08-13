Student immunization rates in Peterborough area higher than provincial average: report

Send this page to someone via email

Student immunization rates in the Peterborough area are higher than the provincial average, according to the region’s health unit.

According to a new report released Wednesday by Public Health Ontario, student immunization rates for the 2018-19 academic year in Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction were higher than the average across the province.

The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The report shows higher immunization rates for all infant and early childhood immunizations. These include diphtheria, tetanus, polio, mumps, measles, rubella, meningococcal disease, Haemophilus influenzae disease, pneumococcal disease, varicella (chickenpox) and pertussis (whooping cough).

“These higher rates reinforce what we’ve known for a while, that a solid majority of local parents and guardians support mandatory student vaccinations,” stated Patti Fitzgerald, the health unit’s manager of infectious disease programs. “It’s wonderful to see families in Peterborough region continue to do their part to keep their children and our community safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

How the health unit’s immunization rates for infancy and early childhood compare to Ontario:

Chicken Pox: 92 per cent; Ontario 83.4 per cent

Measles: 93.4 per cent; Ontario 86.6 per cent

Mumps: 93.4 per cent; Ontario 86.5 per cent

Rubella: 97.4 per cent; Ontario 96.1 per cent

Diptheria: 92.7 per cent; Ontario 85.8 per cent

Tetanus: 92.6 per cent; Ontario 85.8 per cent

Polio: 93 per cent; Ontario 86.2 per cent

Whooping cough: 92.7 per cent; Ontario 85.7 per cent

Haemophilus influenzae disease: 89.2 per cent; Ontario 82.9 per cent

Pneumococcal disease: 77.7 per cent; Ontario 76.6 per cent

Meningococcal disease: 96.4 per cent; Ontario 94.5 per cent

Fitzgerald encourages parents and guardians to speak with their health-care provider or call Peterborough Public Health at 705-743-1000 ext. 139 to ensure their child is up to date on all immunizations. Parents and guardians can also review records or submit updates online via the secure portal by searching for “update your child’s record.”

4:07 The global pandemic impacts routine immunizations around the world The global pandemic impacts routine immunizations around the world