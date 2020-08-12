Menu

Canada

3 displaced after house fire in Grafton, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 4:03 pm
The Canadian Red Cross says it has assisted some of those displaced by the fire.
The Canadian Red Cross says it has assisted some of those displaced by the fire. The Canadian Red Cross

Three people have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Canadian Red Cross after a house fire on Tuesday in Grafton, N.B.

No one was injured in the fire, which was first reported at 4:30 a.m.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire occurred on the same property where a house was destroyed six weeks ago.

The three people affected had been living in a detached structure on the property along Route 585 since the fire June 30 that displaced them and two tenants from an adjacent house.

Volunteers with the Red Cross are assisting the three with emergency lodging and purchases like clothing and food.

