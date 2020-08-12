London police release images of clothing, tattoos in hopes of IDing body of man found in park

Send this page to someone via email

London police are seeking help from the public in identifying the deceased after a body was found in an east-end park over the weekend.

According to police, the body was found in Mornington Park, southeast of Oxford and Quebec streets, on Sunday by a citizen.

Members of the major crime section are investigating but police say that, at this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The deceased is described by police as a five-foot-four-inch to a five-foot-six-inch tall white man with a slim build, between 45 and 60 years old. Police estimate his weight at roughly 140 pounds and say he had grey hair and an unkempt beard.

Police say the deceased was wearing grey sweatpants cut into shorts and a grey long-sleeved shirt cut into a short-sleeved T-shirt with the words “Call of the Wilderness” and several eagles printed on the front. He was also wearing black sunglasses, grey high socks, white high-top Adidas running shoes, and a beige hat with a purple brim that had “Declon’s Enterprises” embroidered on the front.

Top row, left to right: deceased’s shirt and hat.Bottom row, left to right: tattoo on left forearm, tattoo on right hand. via London Police

Police also say the deceased had several tattoos: a compass on the left forearm, an eagle on the right forearm, the letter “R” inside of a heart with an arrow through it on the right hand, a nautical boat anchor on the right upper arm, and a black panther on the left upper arm.

Police are asking that anyone with information that could help identify the victim contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

