Sixteen new cases in Manitoba as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Manitoba has 16 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning, say public health officials.

The cases — 10 in Winnipeg, four in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and one each in Interlake-Eastern and Southern Health regions — bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 578.

Health officials said the majority of the Winnipeg cases are linked to travel and close contacts, while those in the Prairie Mountain region are connected to previously announced cases in Brandon.

Currently, Manitoba has five COVID-19-related hospitalizations, with three people in intensive care. The total number of deaths remains at eight.

A total of 1,554 lab tests were completed on Tuesday, which brings Manitoba’s number of completed tests to 105,661.

Potential exposure to the virus, officials say, may have occurred on a number of recent national and international flights, including Air Canada Flight 271, from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport to Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport on Aug. 4 — specifically rows 19 to 25.

A full list of potentially affected flights is available on the province’s COVID-19 website.