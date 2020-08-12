Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Customers, staff bear sprayed in brazen Telus store robbery in northwest Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 2:18 pm
Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have cellphone video of the robbery or has information on the identity of the suspects. Anyone with information can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have cellphone video of the robbery or has information on the identity of the suspects. Anyone with information can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police have released photos of four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a cellphone store in which customers and staff were bear sprayed.

The robbery happened at the Telus store at 11728 Sarcee Trail N.W. at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

A news release from Calgary police said the suspects were able to steal “multiple” cellphones kept in a safe.

“Three of the four suspects fled through the front entrance, while one fled through the back exit of the store,” the release stated. “It is believed all four suspects got into a light green or beige-coloured SUV and fled the area.”

Trending Stories

Read more: 20 people assessed after tear gas deployed in jewelry store robbery at Calgary’s Sunridge Mall

Story continues below advertisement

All four suspects are described as being six-foot-two-inches tall or six-foot-three-inches tall with a lean build, weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. Police said all of the suspects were wearing black hoodies, jeans, black sunglasses, gloves and face masks.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have cellphone video of the robbery or has information on the identity of the suspects. Anyone with information can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceRobberyCalgary PoliceTelusCellphoneCalgary RobberyCellphone store robberyCellphone StoreCalgary cellphone store roberyCalgary Telus storeTelus StoreTelus store robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers