Customers, staff bear sprayed in brazen Telus store robbery in northwest Calgary

Calgary police have released photos of four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a cellphone store in which customers and staff were bear sprayed.

The robbery happened at the Telus store at 11728 Sarcee Trail N.W. at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

A news release from Calgary police said the suspects were able to steal “multiple” cellphones kept in a safe.

“Three of the four suspects fled through the front entrance, while one fled through the back exit of the store,” the release stated. “It is believed all four suspects got into a light green or beige-coloured SUV and fled the area.”

All four suspects are described as being six-foot-two-inches tall or six-foot-three-inches tall with a lean build, weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. Police said all of the suspects were wearing black hoodies, jeans, black sunglasses, gloves and face masks.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have cellphone video of the robbery or has information on the identity of the suspects. Anyone with information can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.