Coronavirus: 4 cases in London-Middlesex, 3 in Elgin and Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the region on Wednesday, while four more cases have been listed as recovered.

In total, there have been 691 cases recorded in the region with 617 listed as recovered. Fifty-seven deaths have been recorded, most recently on June 12.

The four cases reported Wednesday are all in London, bringing the total to 639 in London, 26 in Strathroy-Caradoc, 12 in Middlesex Centre, six each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex. No cases have been reported out of Adelaide Metcalfe or Newbury.

As of Wednesday, the region’s case per 100,000 people rate stands at 136.2, while Ontario’s is 270.4.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario reported 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday — including 19 in Toronto, 16 in Peel Region, and 13 in Ottawa — bringing the provincial total to 40,289.

Wednesday’s case count is a slight uptick from Tuesday but is still under the 100 mark as daily case numbers have overall been on a steady decline.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,787 as one new death was reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, 36,590 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases. Resolved cases increased by 134 from the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting three additional people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while 12 more cases are now listed as resolved.

Wednesday’s update brings the region’s total case count to 217 with 152 recoveries. The number of deaths stands at five, as it has since early July.

One outbreak remains active at Terrace Lodge after a staff member tested positive. The outbreak was declared July 31 and is one of four to be reported in the region during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

There are at least 60 known active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction, down from 69 the previous day: 32 in Aylmer, 17 in Bayham, three in St. Thomas, and eight in Tillsonburg.

Aylmer remains the region’s hardest-hit municipality, recording an overall incident rate of 840.9 per 100,000 as of Wednesday. Bayham’s incident rate stands at 459.7, while St. Thomas and Woodstock stand at 72 and 41.6, respectively.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is reporting no additional cases on Wednesday and two recoveries.

There are currently seven active cases reported within the entire jurisdiction of the HPPH.

Wednesday’s update brings the region’s total case count to 83, of which 71 have recovered and five have died. The death toll has not changed since late April.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reports no additional cases and three additional recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the region’s total case count to 327 with 293 resolved cases, nine active cases, and 25 deaths.

No new deaths have been reported since early June.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit now lists only four cases as tied to a workplace outbreak declared Monday, after previously listing the number of cases at five.

Lambton Public Health did not provide the name of the workplace, nor did officials say where within the region it is located.

According to public health data, of the 327 total confirmed cases within the region, 109 cases — down from 110 as listed on Tuesday — are related to outbreaks. Sixteen deaths have been tied to outbreaks. All of those deaths, and nearly all of the outbreak-related cases, are linked to Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home.

0:34 Ontario government projecting budget deficit to jump to $38.5 billion due to COVID-19 Ontario government projecting budget deficit to jump to $38.5 billion due to COVID-19

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues.