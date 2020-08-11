Menu

Crime

Waterloo police arrest pair in connection with porch thefts in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:25 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man and a woman who are suspected of taking packages from homes in downtown Kitchener.

Police were called to a home on Eby Street South on Thursday at around 11 a.m. for a report of two people stealing a parcel from the home.

Read more: Waterloo officer faces charges in connection to Hamilton, Kitchener incidents

They say officers then discovered that the pair were seen stealing deliveries from porches on Eby Street South, Hohner Avenue and Roy Street.

Police say the pair were tracked down and arrested in the area.

A man and woman, both 23, are facing mail theft charges. The man was also charged with possession of stolen identification and possession of a stolen credit card. The woman was also charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Read more: Goderich man killed in weekend motorcycle collision in Wilmot

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information or surveillance video footage to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also warning residents to make sure they receive packages while they are at home or to ask that packages be delivered in places that are away from street view.

