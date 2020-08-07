Ottawa adds 15 new coronavirus cases heading into weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s novel coronavirus case count increased by 15 on Friday, marking a relatively lower first week of August compared to the surges of July.

There were no new deaths in Ottawa related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the past 24 hours.

There are 184 active cases of the virus in the city, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Twelve people are in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care.

There are also 11 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks at local institutions, including a new outbreak at the Mothercraft Ottawa daycare program, where one child has tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Previous outbreaks at the Metcalfe Home Daycare, Pinecrest-Queensway’s Headstart child care centre and La Clementine’s Michel Dupuis daycare have been resolved, according to OPH.

Ottawa now stands at 2,610 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began in mid-March.

3:16 Coronavirus: ‘Concerning’ to see younger people making up large proportion of COVID-19 cases, Canadian health official says Coronavirus: ‘Concerning’ to see younger people making up large proportion of COVID-19 cases, Canadian health official says

Since then, each month has told a very different story in how well the city was working to contain the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

April saw COVID-19 case numbers spike as the city shut down in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. May then saw the rates of transmission gradually slow, with case numbers relatively under control as the city started the province’s Stage 2 reopening in June.

July marked an unfortunate turn in the pandemic, however, with local case numbers surging by mid-month as Ottawa entered Stage 3 of reopening.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa health officials recently urged residents to get back to basics — socializing at a distance, wearing masks, washing hands and the like — to flatten the curve again.

This week has seen daily case increases range from one to 19, but Ottawa’s associate medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Moloughney, said earlier this week that the city should look at week-to-week trends rather than focusing on daily reports to judge the direction of the virus.

OPH reported that Ottawa has seen 88 new coronavirus cases in the first seven days of August, though overall testing capacity was diminished with some centres closed over the long weekend.

That compares to 123 new cases the week previous, and 164 cases the week before that, according to OPH’s coronavirus dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement