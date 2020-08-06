Menu

Crime

Police operation underway on 4th Ave west of Lewvan, residents told to stay inside

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Residents are being told by Regina police to stay inside their homes while motorists are being advised to avoid the area of the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue.
Residents are being told by Regina police to stay inside their homes while motorists are being advised to avoid the area of the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue. Stewart Manhas / Global News

Regina police are asking residents to avoid the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue in regards to a police operation currently taking place.

Fourth Avenue between Royal Street and Lewvan Avenue is blocked for the moment, police say. There are at least six cop cars on site.

While motorists are being asked to choose another route by police, those in the area are being told to stay inside their homes.

So far, two women have been escorted out of a home by police.

No other details about the police operation were provided. Global News will give an update when police release more information.

