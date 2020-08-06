Charges laid after Guelph jogger was spat on and punched: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 42-year-old man is facing assault charges after a jogger was punched and spat on Wednesday night.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street at around 8:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the victim was running but stopped and turned around after a man yelled “come back here” at him.

The 38-year-old runner was then punched and spat on by the man, who then drove away.

Police said they later located the vehicle and arrested a suspect.

He has been charged with two counts of assault and will make a court appearance in November.

