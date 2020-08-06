Menu

Crime

Collision between Waterloo police cruiser, e-bike remains under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 11:39 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with a man involved in a collision between a cruiser and an e-bike in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.

They say after the crash, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Hickory Street West, the e-bike rider took off on foot, with police unable to find the man following a brief chase.

Read more: 9 prowling incidents reported in Waterloo University District over past 4 months

The officers were uninjured but police say the rider may have been hurt in the collision.

Officers from the traffic unit are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

Hickory Street West was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.

Read more: Police charge suspect with aggravated assault in Waterloo stabbing

Police are still looking to speak with the e-bike rider, who is being described as a man with a thin build who was clean-shaven. He was wearing a baby blue basketball jersey with matching shorts and was carrying a red backpack.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or has security video of the area to call the traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

