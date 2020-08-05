Merritt, B.C. man charged with sexual interference involving children

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Merritt, B.C., say a local man has been charged for allegedly touching children inappropriately last week at an RV park.

Merritt RCMP say that Skylar McLeod, 24, of Merritt was charged on Wednesday and is in custody, facing six counts. His next court appearance will be Thursday in Kamloops.

Police announced the charges on Wednesday, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

According to police, the alleged incident happened Sunday, Aug. 2, at Claybanks RV Park, along the 1300 block of Voght Street.

Following a report that an intoxicated man was touching children inappropriately, police say an officer went to the RV park and spoke with several children who confirmed the information.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

RCMP say McLeod was charged with one count of sexual interference, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children, and two counts of assault.

Online court records show that a publication ban has been imposed.

“McLeod is currently bound by previous court-imposed release conditions,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Amongst these is a condition not to have no contact or communication directly or indirectly with, nor be alone in the presence of, any person you know to be or who reasonably appears to be under the age of 16 years.”

To contact the Merritt RCMP, call 250-378-4262.

