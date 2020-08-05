Calgary police warn about release of dangerous offender with sexual assault, kidnapping convictions

Send this page to someone via email

In the interest of public safety, the Calgary Police Service warned Wednesday that a dangerous offender with a sexual assault conviction was released into the community.

Linden David Jessie Bird, 35, served a five-month sentence for breaching his long-term supervision order after a sexual assault conviction, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison, according to police.

In Saskatchewan, Bird sexually assaulted a woman he knew, police said, without providing a timeline.

Police said Bird’s priors also include: kidnapping, breaking and entering, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person and violating statutory release. He committed all of these crimes in Saskatchewan, CPS said.

Officers said that Correctional Services Canada and the CPS High-Risk Offender Program will supervise Bird, who is five-feet-11-inches tall and 172 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

“The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Bird,” police said.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable them to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.” Tweet This