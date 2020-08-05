Menu

Crime

Man charged with sexual assault of woman, 82, at Richmond Hill long-term care home: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2020 3:21 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019.
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say a staff member at a long-term care facility in Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with sexually assaulting one of the home’s residents.

York Regional Police allege the 52-year-old man sexually assaulted the 82-year-old woman in a long-term care home on Trench Street on Sunday.

Read more: York police search for witnesses in fatal Vaughan shooting

They say another staff member allegedly witnessed the worker kissing the woman against her will.

Duane Doucet of Vaughan has been charged with sexual assault and is due in court in Newmarket, Ont., on Nov. 18.

Police say he is a recreational co-ordinator at the facility.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
