Manitoba Liquor Mart employees to start wearing masks amid coronavirus

Employees at Liquor Marts across Manitoba will start wearing face masks while at work this week.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says employees will be required to wear to help stem the spread of novel coronavirus as of Thursday.

“Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is committed to doing what we can to protect the health of our employees and customers,” an MLL spokesperson said in an email.

“We have, and will, continue to evolve, expand and implement these types of initiatives as new information about COVID-19 preventative best practices becomes available.

“The shift to mandatory masks is an example of one such measure.”

Provincial health officials have yet to make mask wearing mandatory in Manitoba, but Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, has recommended them when physical distancing isn’t possible, especially in indoor spaces.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has already made mask wearing mandatory for all employees working in its Winnipeg casinos.

Casinos reopened late last month under the province’s latest phase of loosened health restrictions.

