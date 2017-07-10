Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Connector was temporarily closed overnight because of a wildfire burning along the well-travelled highway.

The fire was around five kilometres north of the interchange of Highway 97 and Highway 97C between West Kelowna and Peachland.

Its size was estimated to be 0.24 hectares, near Trepanier Road.

DriveBC reported the route was closed between Highway 5A at Aspen Grove and Highway 97, then reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic earlier Wednesday before fully reopening.

Elsewhere in the region, the Dry Lake wildfire near Tulameen is still listed at 21 hectares, and an evacuation alert for 43 properties is still in effect.

In the South Okanagan, the 13.8-hectare Solco Creek fire burning east of Okanagan Falls is considered as being held.

In the Central Okanagan, the three-hectare Rose Valley fire discovered on Sunday has been deemed under control.

UPDATE: Personnel on site have now estimated the Marble Point wildfire (K40921), north of #Sicamous, to be 1.8 hectares in size. The fire is in steep and cliffy terrain which has been a challenge to crews. pic.twitter.com/3RJEbYtjhe — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 5, 2020

In the Shuswap, the 1.8-hectare Marble Point fire along Shuswap Lake is considered as being held.

Fire danger ratings for the region range from moderate to high.

For the latest on fires in B.C., visit BC Wildfire Service.

