Coronavirus: One new case in Peterborough area brings total to 4 active cases

Peterborough Public Health recorded one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases in the area to four.

Last Thursday, the health unit reported its first new cases since June 20, breaking a streak of 40 days with no new cases.

Details on the latest case were not provided.

As of Tuesday’s update, 99 total cases have been confirmed positive in the City and County of Peterborough as well as Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations. Ninety-three of those cases have been resolved.

The health unit reports more than 21,650 individuals have been tested. There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.