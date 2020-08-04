Collision leaves motorcyclist with ‘serious injuries’ in southwest Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for witnesses of a southwest collision on Monday that left a motorcyclist with “serious injuries.”

Police said the collision took place on southbound Macleod Trail at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Investigators believe the motorcycle lost control and crashed into a vehicle, causing the rider to fall off the bike and slide into neighbouring lanes of traffic.

Police said the motorcycle continued sliding across the road and collided with another southbound vehicle before coming to a stop on the exit ramp to James Mckevitt Road S.W.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later upgraded to serious condition, police said.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision, officers said in a news release Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.