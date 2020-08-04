Guelph-area organizations to split $852K coronavirus funding: United Way

Send this page to someone via email

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin says over $852,000 will be distributed to local organizations through the federal government’s Emergency Community Support Fund.

The funding is meant to support vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Way said since May 19, 47 applications were received from various charities and organizations, with a total ask of over $1.9 million.

The applications were reviewed and 34 grants have been issued through the emergency fund.

“These funds have allowed our community partners to think of new ways to support those who need our help right now and address new and emerging issues head-on over the coming months,” said Rick McCombie, interim executive director at United Way.

Successful applications are addressing a number of issues in the Guelph area, such as food insecurity, mental health and addictions, housing, domestic violence, seniors and social isolation.

McCombie said these issues have always existed, but COVID-19 has exacerbated them.

“Even as we move into more things reopening, we know vulnerable populations in our community will continue to need support moving forward,” he said.

With funds already allocated during the pandemic, the total COVID-19 funding invested in the Guelph area since March is over $1 million.