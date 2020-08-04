Suspect offers ride, victim sexually assaulted in SUV: Norfolk OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP have released suspect and vehicle descriptions in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Simcoe, Ont.

Police say the victim, who was sitting on the curb on Norfolk Street South, was approached by an unknown man in an SUV and offered a ride at around 10 a.m. Monday. The victim reportedly accepted and was driven to an address on South Drive in Simcoe, where police say they were sexually assaulted while in the vehicle.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and report the incident at the Norfolk County Detachment. OPP say the investigation was launched just before 1 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s “with a Jamaican accent” and a “very distinctive thick, black beard which was covering his cheeks.” Police say he was wearing a dark shirt and pyjama pants.

The vehicle is described by police as a gold SUV with a beige leather interior and a “large console/arm rest in the middle of the seats.” The vehicle was missing the rear passenger seat and appeared to be a six- or seven-passenger SUV.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police are also reminding victims of sexual assault or domestic violence that they are not alone and that local resources are available for those in need.

“You can call Haldimand and Norfolk Women’s Services at 519-805-8188 or Victim Services of Haldimand/Norfolk at 1-800-264-6671,” police said in a release.

“A toll free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 or Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.”