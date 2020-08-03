Fire crews reminding you to mind your cooking after Winnipeg apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is reminding everyone to not leave your kitchen when you’re cooking.

This comes after crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Kennedy Street just after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Scene of the blaze at an apartment in the 400 block of Kennedy Street on Monday, Aug. Global News.

Firefighters rolled up to smoke coming from the three-storey building and had the blaze under control at 9:45 a.m.

Paramedics assessed one person on scene who didn’t require transportation to hospital.

WFPS says preliminary investigation suggests the fire started as a result of unattended cooking.

They’re reminding people to always stay in the kitchen while cooking, and to turn off burners even if you’re leaving the stove for a short time.

Anything that can catch fire such as hoven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains should also be kept away from the stovetop at all times.

The WFPS also says to never use water to put out an oil fire, instead use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid as long as the fire is small and manageable.