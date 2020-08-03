17 new cases of coronavirus reported in Saskatchewan and 19 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is reporting 17 new cases of coronavirus on Monday along with 19 recoveries.

Four of the new cases are located in the northern part of the province, while five are in the central area, six in the south and two in Regina and area.

Of the 17 new cases, nine are from communal living settings throughout Saskatchewan.

One person was tested positive for coronavirus in Saskatchewan, but is from another province and will be counted for in their home province.

As of Sunday, of the 1,359 reported cases, 252 are considered active while total recoveries are at 1,089.

Fifteen people are still in hospital with nine receiving impatient care — five are in Saskatoon, three are in the southern parts of the province and one in Regina. Six people are in intensive care — four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 1,359 reported cases, 205 are from travellers, 693 are community contacts, 357 have no known exposure to COVID-19 and 104 are under investigation by local public health.

Sixty-four cases are health-care workers, 348 cases are from the far northern parts of the province, 202 are from the north, 298 are from the south and 166 are from the central area.

In Saskatoon and area there are 250 cases while there are 95 cases form the Regina area.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

213 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

435 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 425 are in the 40-59 age range; 236 are in the 60-79 age range; and 50 are in the 80-plus range.

50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

18 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date

On Saturday, Saskatchewan performed 1,170 COVID-19 tests. To date, 103,591 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

