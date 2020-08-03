Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Nova Scotia RCMP say six people injured in collision between car and pickup

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2020 10:28 am
RCMP say a two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley has sent six people to hospital, some with serious injuries.
RCMP say a two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley has sent six people to hospital, some with serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has sent six people to hospital, some with serious injuries.

RCMP say the crash involving a car and a pickup truck occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of Ridge Road and Grand Pre Road in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.

Police say the driver and passenger of the car, both adult males from Halifax County, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Halifax Regional Police investigating after gas station robbed

Four adults who were in the truck, all from Kings County, sustained injuries requiring transport to hospital, and police say some appeared serious.

Traffic was diverted in the area for several hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2020.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaHalifaxCar crashVehicle CollisionwolfvilleAnnapolis ValleyKings County
Flyers
More weekly flyers